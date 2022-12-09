Mike Tindall shares adorable daddy-daughter day photo after family reunion

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Mike Tindall has recently reunited with his children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and baby boy Lucas, after his stint down under.

The former rugby star took to Instagram Stories to show a glimpse inside his sweet daddy-daughter day.

WATCH: Mike Tindall is told he's punching with royal wife Zara

Mike uploaded a photo of his hand next to one of his daughters, both with nail varnish on. Mike has opted for a lovely aquamarine shade, while his daughter has a midnight blue hue – very nice!

He added a caption to the candid snap, writing: "Fun dad daughter day sushi and nails!!" It sounds like a dream day to us!

When Mike left the jungle, his wife Zara and his children were in Australia ready to greet him, and in the days that followed the royals packed in a lot of fun.

The family enjoyed a day at Sea World on Australia's Gold Coast, and there were plenty of sweet moments. At one point, doting dad Mike planted a kiss on his youngest daughter Lena, who was no doubt chuffed to be back in the arms of her dad, and he also hugged his son Lucas.

On Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about being away from his loved ones, saying that the "hardest thing" about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children for three whole weeks.

The dad-of-three said: "That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time."

The Tindalls reside on the same estate as Zara's mother Princess Anne. Fans have seen some glimpses inside via Mike's social account, and he even revealed that there's a ready-made "party barn" on site which is perfect for family gatherings. Did someone say, New Year's Eve party?

