Images of the Queen and Prince Philip shown in King Willem-Alexander's Christmas speech The Dutch monarch and Queen Elizabeth II were related as fifth cousins

King Willem-Alexander has made a sweet gesture towards the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, ahead of his Christmas speech on Sunday.

In a new photo, shared by the Dutch royal family on Thursday to illustrate the filming, two portraits of the late British royals can be seen taking pride of place in the cabinet behind King Willem-Alexander.

LISTEN: Check out the new Right Royal Podcast!

To listen via Apple, click here

The Dutch royals shared a close bond with the British royal family. King Willem-Alexander and the late Queen were related as fifth cousins.

King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima were among the many royals who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral back in September.

IN-DEPTH: How European royal families will be celebrating the Christmas period

SEE: Royal family 2022 Christmas cards from around the world

At the time of her death, the Dutch royals released a statement which read: "We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people.

The Dutch Royal House released this image

"We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time. We are very grateful for our countries' close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Dutch Royal House released the family’s card showing the King and Queen with their three daughters all looking glamorous.

A close-up of the royal portraits of the Queen and Prince Philip - seen here in 2019

"Merry Christmas and a Healthy and Prosperous New Year," their message inside the card read. The note also added: "Many thanks for the heartwarming wishes we received from you."

Princess Catharina-Amalia, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, was pictured linking arms with her father while Princesses Alexia, 17, and Ariane, 15, posed on the other side of their mother who was holding their family dog Mambo.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.