Princess Kate surprises viewers with unseen photos of The Queen The Princess of Wales honoured the late monarch

Christmas Eve saw Princess Kate's Together at Christmas concert air on ITV, with the event dedicated to the late Queen.

The programme began with the Princess of Wales making a heartfelt speech about Queen Elizabeth, but that wasn't the only tribute Princess Kate made to her husband's grandmother.

WATCH: Unseen photos of the late Queen delighted royal fans

During the service, images of the late Queen through the ages appeared on a grand piano during an instrumental version of In The Bleak Midwinter, with unseen photos included in the collection chosen.

Photos include the Queen on engagements in her youth, images of the Queen with Prince Philip, and behind-the-scenes photos of the late monarch out and about during Christmassy walks. The images concluded with a joyful photo of Her Majesty beaming, taken in more recent years.

Royal fans were delighted by the display, with fans taking to Twitter to praise the idea.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their mother's carol concert

"It was such a beautiful concert, so very touching, especially seeing all those beautiful photos of the Queen on the top of that piano," one wrote.

Kate dedicated the carol service to the late Queen, paying tribute to her “incredible legacy” which she said had “deeply inspired many of us”.

The royal family all attended the carol concert

“This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service.

“Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

“Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

