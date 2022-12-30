Meghan Markle to enter 'new league' of power before family clash in 2023, says Princess Diana's confidante Check out Meghan's horoscope below

Meghan Markle will enter a "new league" of power movers and shakers before her fighting spirit comes out at the Coronation, according to the stars.

Watch back the dramatic rollercoaster year the Sussexes have experienced in 2022 in our video below. But next year promises to be a very satisfying year for the duchess, according to her horoscope.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank has lifted the lid on what the year could look like for Meghan as a Leo "eager to move on with her life".

Of course the King's Coronation will be a big moment for the royal family, and while Harry and Meghan's attendance isn't secure yet, Debbie is confident Meghan's "fighting spirit" will be plain for all to see during this time of change.

By the end of the year the duchess may even be set on a path to collide with the royal family, according to next year's horoscope.

One thing appears to be certain for the duchess, and that is huge changes are on the horizon, Debbie reveals all in her horoscope here...

The Duchess and the Duke of Sussex look happier than ever

"Leo Meghan is eager to move on with her life and she’s keen to expand her reach in the world," she tells HELLO!

"The month of March positions high flying Jupiter at her point of ambition pushing her into a new league of power movers and shakers.

"As Leo is born to shine and radiate a special confidence she’ll find 2023 is a very satisfying year. Her fighting spirit is plain for all to see around the Coronation in May and into the Summer months as assertive Mars strikes out.

"She’s also ready to expand her personal base and buy another prestigious home. The eclipsed New Moon on October 14th could set her on a collision course with family."

