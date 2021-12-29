Prince Harry will spend years 'soul-searching and letting go of his old life' says Princess Diana's confidante Royal astrologer Debbie Frank reveals all

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry has been working to carve out his own passions and goals in his career and philanthropy. But royal astrologer and Princess Diana's confidante, Debbie Frank, says it will still take years for Harry to "let go of his old life".

The Duke is "restless and craving independence," Debbie tells HELLO! and as a Virgo, he is prone to anxiety and a racing mind.

READ: Kate Middleton's family change revealed in 2022

Late spring will be a particularly interesting time as the royal family mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations – a period when Harry, who lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two young children, will feel "awkward and out of step".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Harry and Meghan's stunning Montecito home

Looking ahead to what 2022 holds for the Duke, Debbie revealed: "Prince Harry begins the New Year with a New Moon on his Ascendant, eager to make his mark on the world. Yet the cosmos suggests a go-slow in the first month of 2022 so he needs to be patient.

READ: The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

READ: Your weekly horoscope for 27 December to 2 January revealed

"Harry is still going through a major internal process over a number of years which involves a lot of soul-searching and letting go of his old life. It's a sensitive time for him as a Virgo with a mind that races and is prone to anxiety.

"However, he radiates confidence and leverages up his public persona in February and April, exuding his special capacity to help those less fortunate than himself."

Harry will "leverage up his public persona in February and April"

Looking ahead to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, Debbie added: "The Jubilee celebrations are a time when communication with his family counts and he feels awkward and out of step.

"This is followed by an incoming cycle of upheaval when Harry wishes to carve out even more of his own space. He's in the mood to make radical decisions and liberate himself from anything he finds restrictive and he's wanting to break through rather than toe the line over the next few years.

"Restless and craving independence, he's full of surprises."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.