Prince Harry's most scandalous moments and regrets: drugs, rehab, royal exit and more The royal hit the headlines on multiple occasions

The Duke of Sussex is poised to release his tell-all memoir, Spare, which is set to hit the shelves on 10 January.

MORE: Prince Harry comments on possible return as senior royal following move to America with Meghan Markle

The candid memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House, is set to provide an "intimate and heartfelt" first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape Prince Harry over the years.

WATCH: The year the royal family changed forever

Loading the player...

Ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author JR Moehringer, the father-of-two's tome has been billed as a book of "raw, unflinching honesty".

LATEST: Prince Harry addresses relationship with Prince William: 'I would like to have my brother back'

Prince Harry's book Spare: The January 2023 release date, price & voice over news - DETAILS

Prince Harry's much-anticipated book will focus on the duke's "personal journey from trauma to healing". It is expected to include chapters on Harry's childhood, his time in the military and serving in Afghanistan, and his life as a husband and father.

The Duke's memoir will be released next week

Ahead of its release, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into some of Prince Harry's biggest challenges. The 38-year-old has garnered significant media attention over the past few years. Read on to discover some of the royal's biggest scandals…

Prince Harry's time in rehab

Formerly known as the "party prince", Harry was sent to Featherstone Lodge Rehabilitation Centre in Peckham on the orders of his father, King Charles. The royal, who was a teenager at the time, spent one day in rehab.

The royal studied at Eton College

At the time, a senior official said: "We acknowledge that on several occasions last summer, Prince Harry experimented with cannabis. It is not that he had or has a serious problem, but he did take the drug.

"Prince Harry did attend Featherstone Lodge for a day to learn about the possible consequences of starting to take cannabis. The Prince of Wales thought it would be educational and shocking for him to attend. A large number of heroin users have, over the years and in the course of his work, told the Prince of Wales that they started on cannabis."

The royal's costume party blunder

Prince Harry faced backlash in 2005 after he was pictured wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party.

At the time, Harry said in a statement, "I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise."

Prince Harry learnt some important lessons

In his 2022 Harry & Meghan Netflix docu-series, Harry described the scandal as "one of the biggest mistakes" of his life.

He continued: "I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound effect on me.

Prince Harry receieved a wake-up call

"I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could have just ignored it and made the same mistakes over again in my life. But I learned from that."

Harry's wild night in Las Vegas

Back in 2012, TMZ published naked photographs of Prince Harry at a £5,100-a-night luxury suite in Las Vegas. UK newspapers did not publish the photographs at the time.

The father-of-two enjoyed a wild past

Reflecting on his partying antics, Prince Harry told Man of the World magazine: "At the end of the day I probably let myself down, I let my family down, I let other people down.

"But at the end of the day I was in a private area and there should be a certain amount of privacy that one should expect. Back home all my close friends rallied round me and were great."

He went on to say: "It was probably a classic case of me being too much army and not enough prince."

Stepping down as a senior member of the royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the front page around the world in 2020 when they announced that they would be "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018

In response to Meghan and Harry’s shock announcement, the late Queen Elizabeth released an emotional statement which read: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The couple stepped down as working royals in 2020

After many months of deliberation, Harry and Meghan reached an agreement with the royal family. The duo agreed to drop their HRH status, Prince Harry was stripped of his military affiliations and military patronages, and the couple moreover agreed to repay the £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

The couple's exit from royal life saw them move across the pond to Canada before settling down in Montecito, California.

Meghan and Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah

Prince Harry caused an online sensation when he took part in the mental health series, The Me You Can't See, which he created and produced with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+.

Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah in 2021

The royal made a series of candid admissions about his experience of drinking and taking drugs to mask his emotions and how a fight with his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, led him to therapy.

Meghan, meanwhile, claimed an unnamed member of the royal family had "conversations with Harry about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born".

The Sussexes explosive Netflix documentary

In December 2022, Netflix released the Sussexes explosive documentary titled Harry & Meghan. The six-part series contained a number of shocking claims by the couple, from Harry's claims that the palace planted stories, to their "cold reunion" with the royals and allegations of "institutional gaslighting".

The Sussexes shared some major revelations

Elsewhere, Harry made claims about his various meetings at Sandringham where the royal sat down with his brother, Prince William, the then-Prince Charles and Her Majesty to discuss his departure from the Firm.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," Prince Harry claimed.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.