Prince Harry believed Princess Diana was in hiding after her death Princess of Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997

The Duke of Sussex has revealed new details surrounding his grief over Princess Diana's death.

In his forthcoming memoir, Spare, which went on sale five days early in Spain, Prince Harry says that for years he thought his mother was in hiding.

He admitted his thoughts to Prince William, after his older brother missed a yearly ski trip to Klosters because he hated posing for photographers. Harry claims that William told him he also used to believe the same.

Princess Diana was just 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

William and Harry walked behind their mother's coffin at her funeral

In his book, Harry recalls the devastating moment he learned of his mother's death. The Prince, who was 12 at the time, reveals that his father Charles sat on the end of his bed, calling him "dear son" and explaining that there had been a car accident and that Diana had not recovered from her injuries.

Harry says that he did not cry and that his father did not hug him, but instead put his hand on his knee and told him that it would be ok. He realised that Charles had already broken the news to William.

Harry details the moment he learned of his mother's death in Spare

Among the other revelations in Harry's autobiography are details of a physical altercation with William, and claims that William and Kate allegedly approved of Harry's Nazi uniform for a costume party in 2005.

Harry also shares details of his final conversation with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, four days before her death in September 2022.

The pair discussed the chaos going on at Downing Street at the time, the Braemar Games, which the Queen had wanted to attend, but couldn't, and the unseasonable drought in the UK, with Harry joking that the grass was like his head - bald with patches.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have both declined to comment on the book.

