Top British royal journalist reacts to Prince Harry's alleged confrontation with William The royal's tell-all memoir will hit shelves on 10 January

British royal journalist Christopher Wilson has penned an impassioned statement following Prince Harry's shocking allegations in his memoir, Spare.

Reacting to Prince Harry's claims that his brother Prince William physically attacked him, Christopher shared a message on Twitter which read: "This is terribly sad. Not least because once you remove mystery from the magic of monarchy, there's precious little left to separate the royals from the rest of us. Harry, it appears, never understood that - today, his magic evaporated into thin air."

Fans raced to the comments section to share their own thoughts, with one writing: "Oh come on now! We all know they are HUMAN. They make mistakes. They have frailties. This is the modern era and no one sees them as saints or angels straight from heaven."

"Their lack of emotional connection with each other gets louder every decade," chimed a second follower, whilst a third penned: "It's disappointing, yes... Must have been crushing for both of them to see how far rock bottom their relationship hit."

The journalist took to social media

Christopher's tweet comes after The Guardian published a leaked extract from Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare.

Sharing a glimpse inside the Duke's altercation with his brother Prince William, Harry claimed that William turned up "piping hot" to a pre-arranged meeting between the brothers to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly fell out with William over Meghan Markle

Harry further claimed William had called his wife Meghan Markle "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" – comments which the younger brother said parroted "the press narrative" about his wife.

The leaked extracts also included an allegation that the Prince of Wales physically assaulted Harry in 2019. Harry claimed that he was left with a visible injury to his back after William grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor.

The royal 'Fab Four' back in 2018

Prince Harry's candid memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House, is set to provide an "intimate and heartfelt" first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape the Duke over the years.

Ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author JR Moehringer, the father-of-two's memoir has been billed as a book of "raw, unflinching honesty".

