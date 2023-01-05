Prince William and Kate approved of Nazi costume says Prince Harry in Spare Several extracts from Harry's memoir Spare have leaked ahead of its release on Tuesday

Following the leak of an extract from Prince Harry's book Spare, which detailed an extraordinary physical fight between the royal brothers, a new segment has been disclosed, this time mentioning the Princess of Wales.

According to Page Six, in his memoir, Prince Harry opens up about "one of the biggest mistakes" of his life, wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

While King Charles' son has addressed this issue several times in the past, most recently in his 2022 Harry & Meghan Netflix docu-series, he is now shifting the blame to other members of his family in his new book.

A look at Prince Harry and Kate's sibling bond before royal exit

Loading the player...

In it, he writes about choosing the outfit, revealing it was a choice between two: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry writes, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them. "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Prince Harry and Meghan were last pictured together with William and Kate during the Queen's funeral

Prince Harry's latest comments on Kate are a stark contrast to the mention he made of her in his docu-series, where he addressed what women marrying into the royal family must withstand, saying they must be "willing and capable".

As footage of Princess Kate appears on screen in one of the episodes, alongside a headline reading: "Princess in crisis", Prince Harry alludes to what the wife of his brother, Prince William, has gone through since marrying into the royal family.

The trio used to have a great relationship and would often appear together at engagements

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself."

Harry's comments will no doubt shock Kate, who faces a bittersweet week ahead of her 41th birthday, which falls one day before the release of the memoir.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.