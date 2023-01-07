Prince William receives sad family news amid Spare leak drama

The Prince of Wales has received sad family news just days after Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare was leaked. In a new update, it has been revealed that Prince William's godfather, King Constantine II, remains in critical condition following a stroke. According to the Greek newspaper, Kathimerini, the 82-year-old has been in intensive care for a number of days.

King Constantine, who is also a cousin of the late Prince Philip – is currently being surrounded by members of his immediate family in a private hospital, including his wife of 58 years, Queen Anne-Marie, and their children.

King Constantine's family members have travelled to be by his bedside

It is also understood that his sisters Queen Sofía of Spain and Princess Irene have already touched down in Greece. While he shares an extremely close bond with his godfather, Prince William is yet to comment on the heartbreaking news.

Often photographed laughing and chatting with King Constantine, William has shared a number of happy moments with the royal, who previously lived in London with his wife and children before moving to Porto Cheli. He is known as the last King of Greece, having reigned from ​​6 March 1964 until the abolition of the Greek monarchy on 1 June 1973.

Prince William and King Constantine II have always shared a close bond

Back in August 1990, the pair were pictured holidaying together in Majorca alongside Princess Diana, Prince Harry and King Charles III, as well as Constantine's wife and children.

In fact, Prince William is now the godfather to King Constantine's grandson, Constantine Alexios. He is the first-born son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

Prince William is now godfather to Constantine's grandson

Concerns for King Constantine's health have increased over the last few months after it was first announced that he would not be able to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. In his place, Queen Anne Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal represented the family.

Following the news, King Constantine was admitted to the hospital in January this year with Covid-19 but was discharged prior to suffering a stroke.

