Why Prince Harry is casting himself as a 'whistleblower' and whether the royals will react Hello!'s royal editor Emily Nash decodes Spare

Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare was unanticipatedly published in Spain on Thursday and since then, the memoir has made headlines with the Prince's explosive revelations about the royals.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, gave her first thoughts on the Duke of Sussex's words and compares him to a "whistleblower" within the institution.

To find out if Emily thinks the royal family can weather the storm and why she has been surprised by the Spare's 'eyewatering' candour, watch this video.

WATCH: HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash decode Spare

Emily explained: "Harry clearly feels that he has to get his version of events out there. He wants to tell his truth and he's always casting himself as a sort of whistleblower from within the Royal Institution.

"His main beef it appears is that he believes members of his family were briefing the media with negative stories about him and Meghan, possibly to make themselves look better is a very serious allegation and one that at the moment the palace is not responding to, but he feels that he needs to get this out there in the open before he can move on before he can make peace with the family.

Spare went on sale in Spain on Thursday

"We really need to hear the other side of the story before we can judge this situation. But, whichever way you look at it, Harry appears to be in pain. His family are clearly very sad about what's going on and no one comes out of it looking very good. "

Regarding the King's upcoming coronation in May, Emily shared she feels that "it would be incredibly difficult for them all to come under the same roof at Westminster Abbey."

She continued: "A lot can happen between now and the coronation, but there are only five months ago and it's very hard to see how bridges can be built in that time." Emily explained that were there any more hard-hitting revelations to be revealed, the royal family could be facing an "incredibly serious situation."

The book contained details about the monarchy

As for whether the revelations will spark a reaction from the royal family, she said: "The royal family famously keeps a stiff upper lip and that's exactly what's going on at the moment but I suspect that they are taking time to digest these revelations which are actually a lot harder hitting than they were expecting.

She added: "A lot of these allegations are quite serious and very to the heart of our perception of the royal family and it might be that they need to come out and say something to rebalance. "

