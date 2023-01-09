Exclusive: Prince Harry 'in good spirits' after TV interviews but disappointed over book leak The Duke of Sussex has dropped several bombshells in his forthcoming memoir, Spare

Prince Harry has been dominating headlines thanks to his upcoming memoir, Spare, and all the televised interviews to promote the book.

After his interviews with ITV's Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper on CBS's 60 Minutes aired on Sunday night, HELLO! understands that the Duke of Sussex is in good spirits.

However, he has been left "disappointed" by the leaks, and the accidental early release in Spain. The accidental sale in Spain resulted in a flurry of explosive revelations being exposed from the Duke of Sussex's autobiography, which is due to be officially released on 10 January.

During his chat with ITV, Harry, 38, revealed his decision to write his memoir was because it felt like a good time to tell his story.

"(After) 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, (it) felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself," he said.

Prince Harry shares details about his wedding to Meghan Markle in the new book

"You know, I don't think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to. So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

Speaking about whether he had criticised any member of his family in his book, he explained: "There's no part of any of the things that I've said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother.

Spare will be released globally on Tuesday

"There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful - some in the past, some current. No institution is immune to accountability or taking responsibility, so you can’t be immune to criticisms either.

"And you talk about, you know, scrutiny and, you know, my wife and I were scrutinised more than, probably, anybody else. I see a lack of scrutiny to my family towards a lot of the things that have happened in the last year."

