Zara and Mike Tindall caught beaming in first outing since Prince Harry claims Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne…

Zara and Mike Tindall were spotted at the polo on Sunday as they stepped out on Australia's Gold Coast looking happier than ever.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry sets the record straight about pregnancy announcement at Princess Eugenie's wedding

It was the first time the pair had been spotted since Zara's cousin Prince Harry's new memoir Spare was unanticipatedly published in Spain on Thursday.

WATCH: Harry memoir – the key revelations so far

Loading the player...

The happy couple simply glowed as they enjoyed the fun day in Queensland, courtesy of Magic Millions, an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors. The duo were seen alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky at the sun-soaked event.

MORE ROYALS: Royal family's reaction to Prince Harry's shock claims in Spare revealed

SPARE: Prince Harry on 60 Minutes - biggest moments from CBS interview

Zara looked as gorgeous as ever in a vibrant blue dress which featured a belt in the same shade and material. Mike looked equally as dashing, opting for a laid-back linen suit comprised of a lilac jacket, baby blue shirt and taupe trousers.

The duo looked fabulous

As well as appearing dressed to the nines, Zara also took part in the tournament swapping her glamorous ensemble for jodhpurs and a riding hat.

The couple's outing came just as King Charles was spotted meeting members of the public for the first time since his son's candid revelations. His Majesty o attend a service at St Lawrence's Church in Castle Rising in Norfolk, and was met by a slew of royal fans who were beaming to see their King.

It was the first time the pair had been seen

Prince Harry's tell-all book, which doesn't hit shelves until Monday, has already made headlines with it's shocking royal revelations. In one part of the book, the Duke reveals what the then Duchess of Cambridge thought when he told her and Prince William that he was dating Meghan Markle.

Other bombshells, including Harry's last conversation with the Queen before her death and how Harry believed Diana was in hiding for years, can be seen in our full roundup piece of the biggest stories to emerge from the publication.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.