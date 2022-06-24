Meghan Markle's sense of humor revealed by Prince Harry's best friend's wife Delfina Blaquier took to social media to share insight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept their life in California under wraps after leaving the British royal family in early 2021. But now Delfina Blaquier has shared rare details, and even revealed Meghan's sense of humor.

Sharing a picture of herself and Meghan watching their husbands play polo, Delfina captioned the post by referencing her nickname for the former actress and Harry, revealing that she calls them 'M' and 'H'.

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

"M, looking forward to many more of these times with you and H," Delfina, the wife of Harry's best friend Nacho Figueros wrote, adding: "Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone knew you the way you are."

Delfina then shared that the 40-year-old has branded the two 'pwifes', which stands for polo wives. "Genius of you to come up with this," Delfina continued, calling Meghan her "sister" and writing that she "can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrills, hikes, and just more chill time".

"You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, because you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling," she concluded.

The picture was taken recently and showed the pair casually chatting together, with Delfina in the shade and Meghan rocking a double denim fit.

Delfina praised her 'sister' Meghan

Nacho was quick to comment, writing: "I second that. We love you, M."

Harry joined Nacho's polo team Los Padres in May and has spent the last few weeks playing in the league. However their team lost the league final, and Meghan caught on camera the moment that Delfina and their daughter Aurora gave Nacho a big hug.

"This shot sums it all up. Yesterday we may have lost this game, but it was a win since you decided to go for this team and build something even more special and powerful," Delfina captioned the post that featured the snap.

Delfina previously thanked Meghan for taking a candid family picture

"Love supporting you and love standing by you," she added before concluding: "Gracias M por la foto."

Nacho had shared his delight at being reunited with Harry and shared a photo of their "special" time together on Instagram.

He wrote: "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub's Harry East Memorial Tournament."

Nacho and Delfina have four children

Harry and Nacho have been friends for over 13 years and bonded over their shared love of sport and philanthropy.

Meghan and Harry didn't have to venture far for their day out as the club is close to their home in Montecito, where they live with their two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

