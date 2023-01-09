Was Meghan Markle present during Prince Harry's ITV interview? The Duke of Sussex's conversation with Tom Bradby aired on Sunday night

The Duke of Sussex's interview with Tom Bradby aired on ITV1 on Sunday night, and Prince Harry may have hinted that wife Meghan was present behind the camera.

Harry claimed that the institution failed to protect him and Meghan during their time as senior royals, saying: "But, everything to do with my wife, after six years, they haven't said a single thing. But they're willing to defend themselves regularly."

The Duke could be seen gesticulating to his right off-camera as he said "my wife" as well as several times throughout his conversation with Tom.

There's every possibility that the Duchess sat in on Harry's conversation with presenter and long-time friend, Tom, given that the interview took place in California before Christmas.

Harry discussed his memoir with Tom Bradby

Revelations during the 90-minute interview included the Duke's claim that Prince William and wife Kate didn't get on with Meghan from the start and that William aired concerns about his future bride early on in their relationship.

Harry also claimed that he had never accused the royal family of racism, and that he does not think they are racist.

After his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, in which they said that a member of the royal family had asked Harry what colour their baby was likely to be, the couple were widely seen to be suggesting that some within the institution were racist.

The Duke's memoir, Spare, will be officially released on Tuesday 10 January but it went on sale in Spain five days early.

