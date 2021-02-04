Kate Middleton praises 'fantastic' teachers for being a 'lifeline' to families The royal mum has been homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte

She has first-hand experience of playing teacher after months of lockdown with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

So the Duchess of Cambridge was full of praise for educators this week, describing them as a "lifeline" for parents.

Kate praised the "fantastic" work of teachers as she spoke to staff at Ribbon Academy in Murton, County Durham, via video call.

WATCH: Kate Middleton praises 'fantastic' teachers for being a 'lifeline' to families

Since 2002 the school has worked with the children's mental health charity Place2Be, of which she is patron, and she heard how it has been supporting pupils and staff throughout the pandemic.

Wearing a repeat blue tweed jacket by Rebecca Taylor, the Duchess told headteacher Ashleigh Sheridan: "I think everyone can recognise that schools are doing an amazing job, as parents as well you really recognise what a vital role you do play for us on a day-to-day basis.

"Having remote learning going on as well [it must] be hugely challenging to juggle both for a school as well."

Photos of the Duchess' children could be seen behind her during the call

The Duchess told teacher Louise Tweedie: "[I'm] so passionate about all the work that teachers up and down the country are doing. You are doing the most amazing job.

"You are a lifeline to so many families out there. I know it takes an awful lot of effort, energy, and patience. Thank you for the hard work you do on a day-to-day basis for the children that you look after."

Chris Reay, a High-Level Teaching and Learning Partner, told Kate how he had himself accessed Place2Be support as a pupil at the school where he now works.

He said of the charity's virtual sessions for those currently learning at home: "It is amazing because for some children that is what gets them through the week."

"I know this time has been really challenging for teachers across the country," Kate told him."You play such a vital role in looking after our children so it's important that you are looked after too.

"I want to say a massive thank you to teachers across the country. You're doing a fantastic job. It's been really, really hard work. But please look after yourselves."

The Duchess has been patron of Place2Be since 2013

She said of Place2Be, which provides counselling and emotional support to children and teachers: "They are an amazing organisation, hugely passionate about the work that they do."

Headteacher Ashleigh told the Duchess the charity was "fundamental to what we do. Before we address the academic side of school life our children need to be socially and emotionally secure."

She added: "The pandemic has exposed mental health issues everywhere. Hopefully that awareness and need to have secure mental health will be recognised across the country."

The Duchess thanked teachers for their "fantastic" work

Kate was also left smiling after chatting to Year Three teacher Hannah Rispin about how her pupils are coping.

Hannah said: "Seeing the children succeed in such a devastating time it makes you feel a bit emotional. They are like shining stars. I feel privileged to be experiencing this with our little heroes every day."

Kate laughed and said: "You're obviously doing an amazing job Hannah! We need more people like you out there as a workforce.

"I can feel your positivity. It's definitely made my day a lot more positive."

Earlier this week, drawings by children at Ribbon Academy for Children’s Mental Health Week were showcased on Kensington Palace's social media channels.

