Danish royal family makes removal of titles official Queen Margrethe's decision means Prince Joachim's children are no longer Prince or Princess

The New Year marks a time of change for many of us but perhaps none more so than members of the Danish royal family. As from 1 January, the children of Queen Margrethe's son Prince Joachim no longer have royal titles.

The monarch's official website has now been updated to reflect the fact that the prince's children will not carry the title His or Her Royal Highness or be known as Prince or Princess. Instead they will be Count or Countess of Monpezat.

The change affects Prince Joachim's children with his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, Nikolai and Felix, as well as his two kids with his wife Marie, Hendrik and Athena.

The four children of the Queen's eldest son, Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark will retain their titles.

The news, which was announced in September, came as a surprise not only to royal watchers but to the Queen's family, with both Joachim and Alexandra releasing emotive statements in response.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie celebrating Queen Margrethe's 50 years on the throne

Queen Margrethe later issued a heartfelt public apology, explaining that she felt it was in the best interests of the monarchy for only the children of direct heirs to the throne to have titles, calling it a "necessary" adjustment.

However, she also kindly added: "as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel".

She concluded: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

The four youngsters will now be Count or Countess

On Sunday, the Queen gave a New Year's speech in which she paid tribute to her grandchildren, saying: "All my eight grandchildren are a source of great joy to me. How they have grown, how time flies! Next October, Prince Christian will turn 18. It will be a special day, which we are all looking forward to."

