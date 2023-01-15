European royals arrive in Greece for King Constantine's funeral - Queen Letizia, Princess Mette-Marit and more The 82-year-old will be buried on Monday

Royals from across the world have begun to arrive in Greece for the funeral of King Constantine II. The event is due to be held on Monday 16 January at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens and will be followed by the Burial in the Royal Cemetery at Tatoi Palace.

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Queen Margrethe of Denmark are among those who have landed in the historic capital for the funeral. Read on to see which other royals have made their way to Athens.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark

Queen Margrethe of Denmark was seen waving to mourners outside the Great Britain Hotel after touching down in Athens for the funeral. The royal is the elder sister of Constantine's wife, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, whom he leaves behind along with their five children.

King Constantine's son Pavlos

King Constantine's eldest son Pavlos will, unsurprisingly, be in attendance at the funeral tomorrow. The Prince of Greece, 55, was heir apparent to the throne of Greece until the monarchy's abolition in 1974.

Pavlos, who grew up at the Tatoi Palace in Athens, is an investment consultant and is married to Marie-Chantal, with whom he shares five children.

Princess Benedikte of Denmark

Princess Benedikte of Denmark was seen arriving at the Great Britain Hotel ahead of the royal funeral. The 78-year-old, who is the younger sister of the reigning Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, will pay her respects to her brother-in-law alongside her elder sister Margrethe and youngest sister Queen Anne-Marie.

Prince Haakon of Norway

Prince Haakon of Norway was pictured arriving ahead of the funeral on Monday. The 49-year-old, who is married to Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, is Constantine's third cousin once removed and Queen Anne-Marie's second cousin once removed.

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, the wife of Prince Haakon, will attend the funeral alongside her husband. The 49-year-old shares two children with Haakon, Ingrid Alexandra and Sverre Magnus.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain will also be attending the funeral service on Monday and were spotted arriving in Greece together. King Felipe, 54, is Constantine's nephew as his mother, Queen Sofia, is the late monarch's older sister.

Sofia, the eldest of King Paul of Greece’s children, also has a younger sister, Princess Irene.

Princess Tatiana and Princess Olympia

Princess Tatiana and Princess Olympia will be present for the ceremony on Monday and were spotted arriving together in Athens. Tatiana, who is a publicist and event planner, is the wife of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark, the third child of Constantine II and Anne-Marie of Denmark.

Princess Olympia, who is a fashion model, is the oldest child and only daughter of Pavlos and will pay her respects to her grandfather alongside other members of her family.

While it is not known which British royals will attend, it's likely that Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence will travel to Greece for the funeral. According to reports from Greek media, the Prince and Princess of Wales are also set to make an appearance, along with Prince Edward.

Constantine, whose first cousin was Prince Phillip, shared a close relationship with his second cousin King Charles, who even named Constantine as William's godfather. William himself would go on to be named godfather of Constantine's first grandson, Constantine Alexios.

Constantine passed away at the age of 82 after suffering from ill health for a number of years. He was treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens prior to his death.

The royal acceded to the Greek throne in 1964, the same year he married his wife Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark. However, he would rule for less than a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy.

Constantine lived in exile for many years in Hampstead Garden Suburb, before eventually returning to his native country in 2010.