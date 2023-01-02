Princess Marie misses formal family gathering following Queen Margrethe's controversial title decision Prince Joachim attended the event on his own

The Danish royal family were out in force on Sunday as they attended the annual New Year's Gala Dinner in Copenhagen.

Queen Margrethe was joined at the glamorous formal event by the Crown Prince and Princess, Frederik and Mary. The couple and their four children recently returned from her native Australia, where they spent Christmas.

Also in attendance was Margrethe's second son, Prince Joachim. Despite a tumultuous few months for the family, he was in high spirits as he arrived Amalienborg Palace, smiling for the cameras and exchanging words with onlookers.

His wife, Princess Marie, meanwhile, was noticeably absent.

Prince Joachim arrives on his own for the New Year's Gala Dinner

There was speculation that the fall-out between Joachim and Marie and his mother, the Queen, had prompted Marie's decision to not attend. But that's not the case. It's since been revealed that her son Count Henrik was ill and so she stayed behind in France to take care of him.

On the same day that the gala took place, Queen Margrethe's title decision came into effect. As from 1 January, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's children no longer have royal titles.

His four children no longer carry the HRH title

The monarch's official website has now been updated to reflect the fact that the prince's children will not carry the title His or Her Royal Highness or be known as Prince or Princess. Instead, they will be Count or Countess of Monpezat.

The change impacts Prince Joachim's sons with his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, Nikolai and Felix, as well as his two children with his wife Marie, Hendrik and Athena.

Queen Margrethe waves to fans as she makes her entrance

Margrethe’s decision, which was announced in September, came as a surprise not only to royal watchers but to the Queen's family, with both Joachim and Alexandra releasing emotive statements in response.

Queen Margrethe later issued a heartfelt public apology, explaining that she felt it was in the best interests of the monarchy for only the children of direct heirs to the throne to have titles, calling it a "necessary" adjustment.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary also attended

However, she also kindly added: "as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel".

