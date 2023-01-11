King Charles' exiled cousin King Constantine met his wife aged 13 – inside 58-year marriage

Following the sad news that King Constantine II, the last monarch of Greece, has passed away aged 82, his wife of 58 years Queen Anne-Marie will be helping to organise his private funeral.

King Charles' second cousin Constantine was being treated at a private hospital in Athens for ill health before his office released an official statement confirming his death on Wednesday. It read: "It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at 'HYGEIA' hospital in Greece."

The former King, who was exiled in 1967, was 24 when he married his wife, then 18, in 1964. The couple welcomed five children Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos before Constantine sadly passed away. Look back at Prince William's godfather Constantine's marriage with Anne-Marie…

How did King Constantine meet his wife Anne-Marie?

The royals were married for 58 years before the King passed away in January 2023

Then-Crown Prince Constantine, aged 19, first crossed paths with 13-year-old Anne-Marie when he accompanied his parents King Paul and Queen Frederica on a State Visit to Denmark, where he was hosted by Anne-Marie's parents King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid.

Two years later, the couple met again in Denmark, and things turned romantic when Anne-Marie acted as bridesmaid to his sister, Sofía, in Athens in May 1962. Following several visits to Denmark to see Anne-Marie, Constantine proposed just months later during a trip to Norway. But it was not initially announced to the press…

When did King Constantine propose to Anne-Marie?

The couple announced their engagement in 1963

Considering Anne-Marie was just 16 at the time of Constantine's proposal, her father was hesitant about giving his blessing. He asked the couple to keep their engagement secret until she had finished her education and turned 18.

In January 1963, the Danish royal court announced the couple's plans to marry in 1965. See the heartbreaking reason why the royal wedding was moved forward…

When did King Constantine get married?

The royal wedding took place earlier than planned following Constantine's accession to the throne

King Paul was diagnosed with cancer in 1964 and tragically passed away from a pulmonary embolism in March 1964, meaning Constantine's accession to the throne. His wedding to Anne-Marie was brought forward to 18 September 1964, when the couple exchanged vows in front of 1,200 guests, including King Charles, before enjoying a reception at the Royal Palace.

What wedding dress did King Constantine's wife Anne-Marie wear?

In a nod to her Danish heritage, Anne-Marie rocked a wedding dress by Danish designer Jorgen Bender, complete with cropped sleeves and an empire line waist and a 20-foot train. She teamed it with a diamond tiara belonging to her mother and a lace veil from her grandmother Margaret. Meanwhile, the King wore his white uniform.

Three years later, Constantine was forced into exile after clashing with military rulers.

