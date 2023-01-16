Queen Letizia and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece put long-standing feud behind them: See photo The two royals haven’t always seen eye to eye…

Prominent members from Europe's royal families have gathered in Greece for the funeral of the late King Constantine II.

SO SAD: Queen Margrethe of Denmark mourns family death – as European royals gather in Greece

His family hosted a dinner at the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens on the eve of the service, with guests including the Spanish royals, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

WATCH: Queen Letizia and Marie Chantal leave family dinner together in Greece

And as the party left the hotel at the end of the dinner, there was a very unexpected moment that had royal watchers doing a double take.

Queen Letizia was photographed linking arms with Princess Marie-Chantal and gently touching her hand. Both women could be seen smiling as they followed behind the princess' husband, Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece – Constantine's eldest son.

The tender moment between the two ladies came as a surprise to fans. it was thought they were on bad terms following an incident involving Letizia's mother-in-law, Queen Sofia of Spain.

It stemmed from a controversial clash between Letizia and Sofia at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca after the 2018 Easter Mass.

Queen Letizia did it AGAIN outside... Watch carefully, starting at 30 seconds in this video. Queen Sofía takes the hint and stands backward. https://t.co/4Y747jaqKt — RoyalArjan (@RoyalArjan) April 4, 2018

Letizia was filmed seemingly blocking photographers from taking photos of Sofia with her granddaughters by standing in front of the trio, and then removing Queen Sofia's hand from Infanta Sofia's shoulder.

The two ladies then exchanged words before Felipe stepped in.

Footage of the moment was quickly shared online – and Marie-Chantal didn't hold back when it came to voicing her opinion on the tense scene.

"This makes me feel so angry," she commented, before telling another Twitter user: "No grandmother deserves that type of treatment! Wow she's shown her true colours."

Crown Prince Pavlos is a nephew of Queen Sofia, which is perhaps what elicited the strong response from Princess Marie-Chantal.

It's the second time in a matter of months that the two ladies have reunited. Both were in attendance at the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, although it is not thought they shared any exchanges.

