Belgium’s Prince Joachim has become the latest royal to test positive for COVID-19, according to Spanish newspaper El País. The newspaper reported that the royal household confirmed the news that the 28-year-old has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It is not known where the prince contracted the virus, but the royal household also confirmed rumours that the prince attended a party in Córdoba at which 26 people were present, in violation of local lockdown rules. He reportedly began experiencing symptoms the next day.

Prince Joachim, who is ninth in line to the Belgian throne, was reported to have travelled to Spain on 24 May for professional reasons, but no further details about the reason for his trip have been provided. His partner, Victoria Ortiz, is from the area he visited. Everyone who attended the party is now in quarantine and will be fined up to €10,000. Earlier this month, Joachim’s uncle, Prince Laurent of Belgium, said that the coronavirus had affected his family, but he did not specify who had been affected, saying only: "We do not know how, but the coronavirus has entered our household."

The prince is ninth in line to the Belgian throne

Several other royals around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last two months. In the UK, Prince Charles experienced a mild case of the virus back in March, and Prince Albert of Monaco also tested positive but like the heir to the British throne, continued to work. It is unknown whether the two men, who had attended the same function, contracted the illness at the same time.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, 59, also tested positive last month. Confirming the news in a phone call to the Austrian TV channel oe24, the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine appeared relaxed about his status, saying: "It's annoying, but I'm fine. It's not the black plague."

