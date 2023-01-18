Inside the British royal family's unbreakable bond with the Greek royal family The two families share a strong tie

The British royal family has close connections with numerous royal households throughout Europe. From the Danes to the Swedes and the Spanish, the Firm's warm relationship with fellow royal households is of the utmost importance.

This week the whole world was watching as senior royals gathered in Greece for the former King of Greece Constantine II's funeral. There were heartbreaking scenes at the funeral service and Anne-Marie's last words to her husband, King Constantine II, were revealed.

Showing the bond between the Greek and British royal family remains stronger than ever, Princess Anne, 72, represented the UK's royal family at the service at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens. Meanwhile, Lady Gabriella, 41, who is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, was asked to represent the Prince of Wales.

Although King Charles and Prince William did not attend the funeral, it remains clear to see that the monarchy has maintained a strong relationship with European royalty far and wide.

Despite being a democratic republic – Greece's monarchy was abolished after a referendum in 1974 – the royal households cherish a special tie steeped in history.

Princess Anne at King Constantine's funeral

The British royals and the Greek royal family share a particularly unique friendship. As the royals continue mourning the loss of Constantine II, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the British monarchy's special bond with the monarchy of Greece.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story

The monarchy's close tie with the Greek royal family stems from the late Prince Philip, who was born a Prince of Greece and Denmark. He was born on the island of Corfu in 1921 to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip tied the knot in 1947

In 1922, Prince Philip's uncle, the King of Greece, was forced to abdicate and to make matters worse, his own father was accused of treason. Aged just 18-months, Prince Philip and his family fled Corfu and moved to the western suburbs of Paris.

There was already an existing connection with the British royal family – Alice was a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria -- the special bond between the two royal families was about to get even stronger thanks to Philip and a young Princess Elizabeth.

The royal couple were married for 73 years

The duo reportedly enjoyed an instant connection when they first laid eyes on each other at the tender ages of 18 and 13. After a whirlwind romance, the smitten couple announced their engagement on 9 July 1947. The rest, as they say, is history. You can remind yourself of the pair's deep and enduring bond in this video.

On the morning of the couple's wedding day – 20 November 1947 – Philip was made Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich. The King had bestowed on him the title of His Royal Highness a day earlier.

A family affair

Despite the heartbreaking deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the British royal family's relationship with the Greek monarchy remains as strong as ever. Both royal families are fiercely interconnected thanks to their respective godparents.

Queen Elizabeth at Princess Theodora's Christening

As in tradition within the Firm, royal parents frequently look to members of other monarchies to take on the important role. From Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who has been called the "Godmother of Europe" for her legion of godchildren, to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen, the world's royal families are forever connected by the bonds of baptism.

The late Queen had been godmother to Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, whose baptism was held on October 20, 1983 in London.

Prince William attending his godson's Christening

Prince Philip, meanwhile, was godfather to Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, and was accompanied to the christening in London in 1986 by the late Princess Diana.

The late King Constantine II was a godfather to both the Prince of Wales and Lady Gabriella. King Charles III is the godfather to Princess Maria-Olympia, the eldest child of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

Prince William is the doting godfather to Prince Constantine Alexios, the eldest son of the Crown Prince Couple.

United in grief

Queen Elizabeth's sad passing was met with an outpouring of poignant worldwide tributes. The Greek Royal family were among the first to pay their heartfelt respects to our beloved monarch who died on 8 September 2022 at her Balmoral residence.

The late Queen's state funeral took place on 19 September

Crown Prince Pavlos took to Instagram with a touching message of thanks. He wrote: "HM Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable person, a sovereign who led by example, who will forever be admired for her ethical leadership and commitment to her nation and the commonwealth."

He went on to say: "I also am so very thankful for the kindness HM gave to my parents and family in times of need."

The Greek royal family at the Queen's funeral

Elsewhere, Prince Nikolaos added: "The world mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Aunt Lilibet. She did her duty to the very end. We all have a lot to be grateful for and to learn from her."

Echoing her relative's sentiments, Crown Princess Marie Chantal added: "A sad day today on hearing that Her Majesty the Queen passed. May she Rest In Peace and I am sure the heavens have a special place for her... Thank you for your service and for showing my in-laws such kindness and love during their darkest days.”

