Why King Charles and Prince William did not attend King Constantine's funeral

The funeral for Constantine II, the former king of Greece, took place in Athens on Monday, with royals from all of the European households in attendance to pay their respects.

The Princess Royal represented the British royal family at the service at the Metropolitan Cathedral, while Prince Michael of Kent's daughter, Lady Gabriella Kingston, attended on behalf of the Prince of Wales.

Many royal watchers on social media wondered why King Charles and Prince William did not travel to Athens given their close family ties to the former Greek royal family – Constantine was Charles' second cousin and William's godfather.

While Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not shared the reasons behind their absence, it's common for royals to send representatives in their place to events such as large-scale weddings and funerals.

The Princess Royal paid her respects to the late Constantine II

It's also likely that their schedules clashed with the date of the funeral and the subsequent travel to and from Greece.

On Monday, Charles and Camilla held a meeting with President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, a photo of which was shared on his Twitter account.

Farewell meeting with His Majesty King Charles III, as always held in a truly friendly manner. Discussed the cooperation between Cyprus and the UK, Commonwealth agenda, Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change. I also informed HM on the latest developments on Cyprus issue. pic.twitter.com/h3aMwh05IB — Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) January 16, 2023

Both the King and the Waleses resumed their royal duties last week after their Christmas break

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are currently residing at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, with the monarch visiting the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aberdeenshire last Thursday.

Constantine II with Charles and Camilla in 2007

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate carried out engagements in Merseyside last week, including opening the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, while the Princess held an early years meeting on Friday.

Many heads of state were in attendance at Constantine's funeral, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

