King Charles shows support for Prince William following funeral controversy

Prince William stepped into the spotlight on Tuesday for a solo appearance in Slough.

His appearance came 24 hours after the funeral of his godfather, and close family friend, King Constantine II of Greece. Despite their close ties, neither King Charles nor his eldest son attended the service in Athens.

Charles and William's absence was addressed by the Palace. The monarch and the Queen Consort had a scheduled meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus and Mrs Anastasiades, and the Prince of Wales had a "private" engagement, that was not recorded on the Court Circular.

Despite this, Charles and William’s absence came as a disappointment to royal fans; the British monarchy was instead represented by Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, and one of King Constantine's goddaughters, Lady Gabriella of Windsor, who was asked to attend on Prince William's behalf.

Prince William with his godfather, King Constantine II

Nevertheless, the Prince put any criticism behind him as he stepped out on Tuesday. He was in high spirits as he visited Aik Saath (Together As One) – and he proved a big hit with the young people there, making them laugh as he got stuck in in the kitchen.

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were quick to show their support. Their official Instagram page shared a Story showing William speaking to a group during his visit, tagging @princeandprincessofwales.

William was in high spirits during his visit to Slough on Tuesday

It’s been a difficult time for Charles and William following the release of Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare and his decision to take part in a number of revealing interviews.

The royal family have remained stoic and silent in the wake of the autobiography with William and Kate winning over crowds in Liverpool last week as they made their first public appearance since its release.

The Prince and Princess were warmly greeted by crowds in Liverpool

They were very warmly greeted by crowds of people and were engaging and happy during their visit. When asked if they had read Harry’s book, William chose not to comment.

