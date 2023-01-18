Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney sparks reaction following 'Spare' controversy The two ladies were incredibly close

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines on a daily basis following the release of his explosive memoir, Spare.

The controversial book was officially released on 10 January – although it went on sale early in Spain – with the Prince also recording a number of tell-all interviews as part of the promotional trail.

While a number of Harry and Meghan's friends have spoken out in support of the couple, there is one very notable person who has kept quiet – Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan and Jessica were once incredibly close. They established a strong bond when Meghan moved to Canada to film Suits, and Jessica's three children even took on a prominent role at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Jessica and Meghan became close when Meghan moved to Canada

However, the two ladies had a reported falling out in 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community.

When Jessica publicly apologised, citing Meghan as one of her "closest friends", the Duchess reportedly put an end to their friendship.

The two ladies were reported to have had a falling out

In the wake of Spare, Jessica is choosing to ignore the furore and focus instead on her own young family.

This week she shared two very sweet snapshots showing her with her youngest child, nine-year-old daughter Ivy. Jessica also shares 12-year-old twin boys, Brian and John, with husband Ben Mulroney.

The pictures show mother and daughter side-by-side and looking at the camera, dressed in cosy matching grey knits.

Jessica shared sweet new snapshots of daughter Ivy

Ivy is sticking out her tongue, which has been stained, as her mother explained in the caption: "To ring pop or not to ring pop."

Fans adored the candid selfies. "Two peas in a pod," wrote one, while a second added: "You and your mini-me… precious!" A third stated: "That's the most beautiful little girl."

Meghan, meanwhile, has been keeping a low-profile following the release of her husband's book. With such a big divide between the couple and the royal family, it is not yet known whether the couple will be in attendance at King Charles's coronation when it takes place on 6 May.

