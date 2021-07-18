Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney reveals incredible fact about royal wedding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018

Jessica Mulroney has shared a behind-the-scenes detail about her friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The stylist took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, where she posted a video of herself in the stunning gold floor-length gown she wore for the happy occasion.

The beautiful dress is backless and figure-flattering and Jessica sported it for the evening event with a high ponytail and simple gold earrings.

However, the glamorous Canadian had to suffer to look so good, as she revealed that the intricately beaded dress design weighed an incredible 30 pounds!

Jessica Mulroney stuns as she reveals detail about Meghan Markle's wedding

Captioning the short clip on Instagram, Jessica wrote: "So many of you asked about the designer of this dress. @naeemkhannyc and it weighed 30 pounds."

For the earlier ceremony, she wore a royal blue dress with a matching hat for the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Jessica shared the stunning photo to Instagram

Jessica and Meghan are close friends and the former TV presenter's daughter Ivy, then four, was a bridesmaid at her wedding while her twin sons, Brian and John, then seven, were page boys.

Last September, Jessica spoke out about rumours that she and the Duchess were no longer friendly.

Jessica claimed that Meghan has been in touch with her daily, and the pair are still "family".

Publishing an Instagram Story to that effect, she wrote: "I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family."

The star wore a royal blue outfit for the ceremony

Jessica went on: "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day.

Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done."

Earlier this March, following rumours that Meghan was subject of a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace, Jessica shared a previously unseen photo with the Duchess.

She wrote: "I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

