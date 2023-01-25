Prince Pavlos to leave Greece - details of royal's future plans revealed

Crown Prince Pavlos will return to New York on Thursday after bidding an emotional farewell to his late father, the former Greek King Constantine II, according to reports.

The funeral service took place on 16 January, with royals from every European royal household in attendance to pay their respects.

Friends previously told HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, that Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, are not house-hunting in Greece. The couple, who primarily live in New York, instead spent an extended period of time in Athens to support Pavlos' mother Queen Anne-Marie.

The crown prince will not give any interviews or make any statements until the 40-day memorial service for King Constantine's death, as the Greek royals are currently in the mourning period, according to Andreas Megos.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday 19 February at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens – where the funeral service took place. Afterwards, a trisagion will be held at the tomb of the late King in Tatoi.

Andreas also reports that a second memorial service will also take place in London, with all members of the Greek royal family in attendance.

This means that King Charles, who is a second cousin of the late Constantine, and the Prince of Wales (one of Constantine's godchildren) could attend the UK-based memorial service. The monarch and his heir were unable to travel to the funeral service in Athens due to prior engagements. Instead, the Princess Royal and Lady Gabriella Windsor represented the British royal family.

Crown Prince Pavlos will also reportedly divide his time between New York, London and Greece, to be close to his mother, Queen Anne-Marie.

A royal aide also confirmed to Danish publication, Billed Bladet, that Anne-Marie has no intention of leaving Athens.

