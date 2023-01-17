Why did Lady Gabriella Windsor represent Prince William at Constantine's funeral? Everything you need to know about Prince Michael of Kent's daughter

Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor) attended the former king of Greece Constantine II's funeral in Athens, on behalf of the Prince of Wales, on Monday.

But who is the low-key royal and why did she represent Prince William at the service?

Here's everything you need to know about Lady Gabriella.

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's only daughter was born at the Lindo wing of St Mary's hospital in London on 23 April 1981.

Lady Gabriella and Lord Frederick pictured with their pets in 1984

She is the younger sister of Lord Frederick Windsor, who is married to Claudia Winkleman's half-sister and actress, Sophie Winkleman.

Lady Gabriella is currently 55th in line to the throne.

Is Lady Gabriella Windsor a working royal?

Lady Gabriella, known as Ella, studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford universities.

While she does not carry out royal duties, Lady Gabriella is currently a freelance writer and contributes to an array of publications, including The London Magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, Sustainable First and Cabana magazine.

Lady Gabriella is a journalist and writer

She is also an advisor for the AMA Saving the Oceans Foundation.

In 2020, she made her singer-songwriter debut when she released her first singles to raise funds and awareness for the Playing for Change Foundation.

Why did Lady Gabriella Windsor represent Prince William at Constantine's funeral?

Lady Gabriella attended the service on behalf of the Prince of Wales, who had a "private" engagement on the day that was not recorded on the Court Circular.

The late Constantine, who died at the age of 82 on 10 January, was godfather to both William and Lady Gabriella.

Constantine with goddaughter Lady Gabriella in 2011

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal represented King Charles at the funeral, who had a prior engagement with the President of Cyprus in Scotland.

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor married to?

Lady Gabriella married financier Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 18 May 2019.

Thomas and Lady Gabriella on their wedding day

The bride donned a stunning gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and the Kent City of London Tiara – once worn by her grandmother, Princess Marina of Kent.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh were among the guests at their nuptials, as well as Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York.

