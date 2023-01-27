Prince Albert wears face mask as he reunites with Princess Charlene and their children The royal couple are parents to twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were reunited on Friday as they gathered on the Palace's balcony for the service for Saint Dévote, Monaco's patron saint.

Prince Albert, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, made a surprise appearance whilst wearing a face mask, standing a couple of feet from his wife and their eight-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

WATCH: Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 45

Loading the player...

Wrapped up warm in a dark blue coat, the 64-year-old royal put on a united front with his family for the festivities.

Meanwhile, his wife Charlene cut a typically stylish figure in a grey overcoat and matching high-neck blouse which was teamed with suede leather boots and a flared skirt.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Albert had tested positive for COVID for the third time. In a statement on Tuesday, the Prince's Palace told Monaco Matin that the royal has no symptoms and is working from home.

NEW: Zara and Mike Tindall look so loved-up in new photos after emotional interview

MORE: Princess Charlene and children make joint outing as Prince Albert battles coronavirus

Prince Albert with Princess Charlene and their children

News of his health came the day before Albert's wife, Princess Charlene, celebrated her 45th birthday. The Monaco royal was the first head of state to have contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Albert also tested positive for the virus for a second time in April 2022.

Elsewhere, Albert recently confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that he and Charlene "will definitely go" to King Charles' coronation in London on 6 May.

Prince Albert was seen wearing a face mask

"I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one," Prince Albert told PEOPLE. "We've maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven't talked to him personally since the Queen's funeral."

"I'm certain His Majesty will add his own 'personal touches' to the ceremonies," he added. "But what those will be, I'm sure I don't know."

Listen: King Charles - The Man Under The Crown

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.