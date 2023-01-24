Prince Albert tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Princess Charlene's birthday It's the third time Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time, according to local reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Prince's Palace told Monaco Matin that the 64-year-old has no symptoms and is working from home.

It comes the day before Albert's wife, Princess Charlene, is set to celebrate her 45th birthday on Wednesday 25 January. Learn more about the Monaco royal couple's life together in the video below...

The palace has not shared whether the princess has coronavirus. Charlene did not join Albert and their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the 45th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo last Sunday.

Albert has had to cancel his appearances at the Sainte Dévote Day celebrations on Thursday and Friday.

Albert took his children to a circus festival last Sunday

The Monaco royal was the first head of state to have contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Albert also tested positive for the virus for a second time in April 2022.

Earlier this month, the prince was among the European royals to pay their respects to the former Greek king Constantine II at the funeral service in Athens.

Albert also confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that he and Charlene "will definitely go" to King Charles' coronation in London on 6 May.

Princess Charlene turns 45 on 25 January

The prince married South African Olympic swimmer, Charlene Wittstock, during three days of celebrations in July 2011.

The couple's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were born in December 2014.

The pair sadly had to spend their tenth wedding anniversary apart in 2021, because the princess was grounded in South Africa with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

Charlene was finally reunited with her family in Monaco in November 2021 and finally returned to public duties in May 2022.

