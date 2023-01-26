Princess Charlene and children make joint outing as Prince Albert battles coronavirus Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

It was an important day in Monaco on Thursday as the country commemorated the eve ahead of Sainte Devote celebrations.

The event is usually attended by the royal family of Monaco, but this year it was only Princess Charlene and twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who went to the event as Prince Albert continues to battle COVID-19. In photos, the trio were seen taking part in the traditional burning of a fishing boat.

Charlene made sure to keep a close eye on her two children as they held the torches and she guided them as they lit the flames.

The mum-of-two was also snapped putting her arms over her daughter, while Jacques stood close by.

The family attended the event without Albert

The family unit made sure to wrap up warm for the ceremony, with all three sporting thick coats. Charlene wore grey, while Jacques had a black one and Gabriella styled out a pink one.

The lighting of a fishing boat on the eve of 26 January has been a custom in the country since 1874 as Monegasques honour their patron saint, Devota.

The family bundled up warm

The patron saint of Monaco is said to be a Christian woman who was persecuted for her faith and killed during the Diocletian persecution in Corsica.

Her body was due to be burned, but was rescued by Christians and sent on a fishing boat to Africa, where it was hoped she would receive a Christian burial. The boat encountered a storm and instead travelled to Les Guamates, where a chapel to Saint George already stood.

Charlene kept a close eye on her children

The National Day is held on 27 January with a mass being held in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, which the royals usually attend.

Albert will be forced to miss the ceremonies this year, after he tested positive for coronavirus for the third time.

The traditional ceremony is held on 26 January

The Monaco royal was the first head of state to have contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Albert also tested positive for the virus for a second time in April 2022.

