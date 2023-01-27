Zara and Mike Tindall look so loved-up in new photos after emotional interview Princess Anne's daughter recently appeared on new YouTube series called Mike Drop

Mike Tindall has shared beautiful new photos from his skiing trip in Austria with his wife Zara and some of their friends.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple - who have been spending time in Saalbach Hinterglemm - looked especially loved-up in one of the pictures against a stunning snowy backdrop.

"Amazing couple of days skiing in @saalbach_com great hospitality with fantastic people! Maybe a charity event in the pipeline??" teased Mike in the caption.

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Zara appeared on Mike's new YouTube series called Mike Drop, in which she expressed her guilt about returning to her sporting career after having children.

The King's niece, who is an Olympic equestrian, admitted she found it "hard" to "get her body back" after giving birth to their three children – Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

"After having Mia (in 2014), I was like, 'right this is my goal, this is was I need to get back' (to riding)," she said. "I had a good horse to come back to which is great for your confidence, so I wanted to get back for him as well. Trying to have a goal is probably something that I always need. I always need goals in my life and set many goals in my life all the time.

Mike shared these sweet snaps

"But it is hard getting your body back when you’ve been riding for 30 years or whatever it is, 25 years, and then your body being just completely not doing that and your muscles doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing, but it's just completely different.

"To try and get your body back to where it was I found hard work, but she was along for the ride as well with us, she is very much taken around to the shows, which is kind of easier when you have one.

"I found it hard getting yourself back to it, but mentally you feel guilty as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else."

The couple share three children

Zara told of feeling guilty "all the time" about being away from her children, saying she would ring Mike "every day". She added: "The stuff that I missed was down to another great chapter in my life and I’m very lucky that I could run them alongside each other.

"I think I'm lucky that in our sport I could do both and still be able to ride at the top has been a massive drive for me and I think, I’m hoping, that it makes me a better mother because they can experience it with us and with me and all those characteristics of that life."

