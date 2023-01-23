Princess Charlene's twins enjoy fun day out with dad Prince Albert Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella turned eight in December

Prince Albert of Monaco enjoyed a fun day out with his and Princess Charlene's eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Sunday.

The young royals attended the 45th International Circus Festival and were greeted by clowns dressed in gold and navy star printed jackets upon arrival.

The children were wrapped up for the January chill, with Gabriella dressed in a grey collared coat, while her brother donned a navy hooded jacket.

Their mother, Princess Charlene, who turns 45 on 25 January, did not attend the show with her husband and children.

Jacques and Gabriella were joined by their cousins, Louis and Camille

But Jacques and Gabriella were joined by their older cousins, Louis Ducruet, 30, and Camille Gottlieb, 24.

The Monaco royals posed for photographs and were given front-row seats at the circus show. Jacques and Gabriella looked in awe as they watched some of the acts, which included gymnasts, acrobats and dancers.

Princess Stephanie is president of the 45th International Circus Festival, as well as honorary president of the Circus Federation, which represents circuses and circus schools from around the world.

The Monaco royals watched the show from the front row

Louis, who is Princess Stephanie's eldest child, is expecting a baby girl with wife, Marie, this year. The couple were married in Monaco in July 2019 and announced their happy news on Instagram in November, sharing a sweet snap with their dog wearing a bib that read: "Soon To Be A Big Brother."

The Monaco royals are expected to be among the European heads of state in attendance at King Charles's coronation on 6 May.

Prince Albert, 64, confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that he and Princess Charlene "will definitely go" to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

"I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one," Prince Albert added.

