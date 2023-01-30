Carla Bruni backtracks on divisive post about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Carla is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been making headlines for weeks following the release of his contentious memoir, Spare.

The couple divided fans over their bombshell claims – including, it seems, Carla Bruni.

Carla – a supermodel – is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. And she certainly raised eyebrows with a recent post she shared with fans on Instagram.

Carla, 55, posted an edited photo of Harry and Meghan, which saw the Duchess replaced with Yoko Ono.

Carla changed her post about Harry and Meghan

Yoko was famously married to John Lennon and faced criticism over her influence over the musician. She is also often cited as the main reason the Beatles broke up.

Carla's decision to share the image came as a surprise to fans - and it seems she had second thoughts. She later deleted the image and instead shared a snapshot of the cover of Spare.

The supermodel is married to Nicolas Sarkozy

Carla wrote: "I loved Prince Harry of Sussex's book, I read it in one go and with great emotion and interest. It is rare for someone imprisoned in such a position to be so sincere, so clear, so true.

"It is rare for someone whose existence is so radically predestined to fight for a life, his own life, like any of us, like you and me. It's brave, it's daring, it's new: but Prince Harry is indeed his mother's son.

Carla praised Harry for his memoir

"Prince Harry's heart, which we feel beating on every page, tells us something that concerns us all and whoever we are: We only have one life and we have to live it as much as possible according to our instinct, according to our happiness.

"Life is too short and too pointless to believe that happiness doesn't matter. No life should deprive itself of the little happiness that awaits it, that is in truth what this book, so singular and so interesting, teaches us."

