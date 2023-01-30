Charles Spencer shares heartfelt tribute - as Prince Harry confirms first public appearance

Charles Spencer is continuing to shine a spotlight on Althorp and the extraordinary people who help to maintain it.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Princess Diana's brother shared a special photo with his followers as he highlighted the work of one man.

WATCH: Charles Spencer's wife Karen films dramatic fire at Althorp

Loading the player...

"This is John Richardson, who was a forester at Althorp for more than 40 years - he started here with my grandfather in 1963, the year before I was born," Charles explained in the caption.

"Learn his fascinating insights into how Althorp's Walled Garden was in the '60s and before, and also how it will hopefully be again, by watching the latest Althorp piece on Spencer1508.com."

Charles highlighted the work of forester John Richardson

Fans were quick to praise the post – and Charles's decision to bring attention to John.

TRENDING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans revealed ahead of King Charles's coronation

DISCOVER: Before they were royal: the jobs they had before they married a Prince or Princess

"Love that you name this man and give him credit for his work for your family," one wrote. "And what a lovely man he is too. Couldn't do enough for people whilst he worked there," a second added.

An aerial view of Althorp estate

"Wonderful that you are acknowledging a wonderful hard-working employee," shared a third. A fourth added: "What a joy to work on such beautiful property for so long. He must have such amazing stories to tell."

PHOTOS: When royals are spotted off-duty from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

READ: Where is Meghan Markle? Royal keeps low-profile following Spare release

Charles grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, and he inherited the stately home when his father John sadly died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and then he set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

Charles with his nephew, Prince Harry

He remains close to his nephews – but has so far chosen not to engage in the conversation surrounding Prince Harry and his recent criticism of the royal family.

His latest post comes as it was confirmed that Harry will be making his first public appearance since the release of his book, Spare. The Prince will attend a conference for the mental health charity BetterUp in San Francisco on 7 and 8 March.

It's not known if Harry and Meghan will attend the King's coronation

It is still not known whether Harry and Meghan will attend his father King Charles's coronation in May. Harry himself has admitted the question of his attendance was up in the air.

In an interview for ITV, Harry told Tom Bradby. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

LISTEN: KING CHARLES: THE MAN BEHIND THE CROWN

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.