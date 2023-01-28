Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make staffing changes following success of Spare and Netflix docuseries Prince Harry's Spare became the quickest selling non-fiction book of all time

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been capturing global headlines over the past couple of months with their Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare.

Both projects broke records, with Harry and Meghan becoming the biggest debut for a documentary series on the streaming platform, while Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book in history. With the runaway success, the Duke and Duchess have rewarded some of their hardworking staff at Archewell with promotions, while also bringing in new hires.

Variety reports that Serena Regan, who joined the brand at the end of last year, will now be promoted to Head of Podcasts, which will cover Meghan's Archetypes, where she discussed social issues with a wide range of guests.

The pair will welcome Shauna Nep to the Archewell Foundation as a co-executive director, she has previously served as vice-president of philanthropy at SB Projects.

The communications team is also set to expand with Miranda Barbot being named as a director of global communications and press secretary, while Maren Thomas being named as manager of communications.

However, there will also be some departures from the company with Ben Browning and Fara Taylor leaving by the end of the year.

Ben, an Oscar-nominated director, had been with the company as an internal content head and oversaw production of the couple's Netflix documentary.

Meanwhile, Fara headed up marketing for the docuseries and Meghan's Archetypes podcast.

Spare captured the world with millions of copies already sold as Harry gave a candid insight into his life as a royal, as well as his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

In one touching moment, the Duke revealed that he and Meghan wanted to become parents right away following their royal wedding in 2018.

"We didn't want to wait. We both wanted to start a family straightaway," he explained. "We were working crazy hours, our jobs were demanding, the timing wasn't ideal, but too bad. This had always been our main priority."

They announced their pregnancy during their first overseas royal tour in Australia, Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand – much to the delight of everyone. On 6 May 2019, just days shy of their first wedding anniversary, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Archie.

