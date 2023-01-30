Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans revealed ahead of King Charles's coronation Harry and Meghan founded Archewell in October 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to the future.

Harry made headlines around the world with the release of his explosive memoir in January, followed by a series of tell-all interviews, in which he made some shocking claims about the royal family.

WATCH: King Charles and Prince William question Prince Harry's post-polo recovery

Meghan, meanwhile, has been keeping a markedly low profile since the book hit shelves – and many fans have been left wondering what's next for the couple.

For now, it seems, their focus is on the future of Archewell.

Harry and Meghan founded Archewell in 2020

The Archewell Foundation's 2020-2022 Impact Report has been released and it reveals some of the couple's plans going forward.

HELLO! understands that the foundation will focus on three main pillars, which are united by a vision of a world where mental health and well-being is cared for and nurtured.

The key pillars are: building a better online world, restoring trust in information, and uplifting communities.

The couple are focused on the future of their foundation

Archewell, known as AWF, was established in October 2020, making 2021 – 2022 its first full year of operation.

In that year, AWF raised $13 million and distributed $3 million in grants across key focus areas including vaccine equity, relief centers, refugee resettlement, and building a better online world.

"As we approach our third year at The Archewell Foundation, we reflect on the depth of the experience," James Holt and Shauna Nep, Co-Executive Directors of The Archewell Foundation, said. "It has been rich with learning, growth, inspiration, and action. We've made new partnerships and strengthened existing ones.

"We've rolled up our sleeves, opened our arms, and opened our hearts, creating connections through care and compassion, in times of need and times of crisis.

Archewell will focus on three main pillars

"And we've seen the transformative power of leading through this lens. We're excited to embark on the next chapter with a renewed spirit, and an unwavering commitment to key issues which have an overwhelming ripple effect on our collective well-being.

"Dovetailing off of the impact we've made during this start up phase we will continue to build a better world online, work to restore trust in information, and above all, uplift communities online and offline, local and global."

It comes after Harry's first public appearance following the release of his book was confirmed. The Prince will attend a conference for the mental health charity BetterUp in San Francisco on 7 and 8 March.

It's not known if Harry and Meghan's will attend King Charles's coronation

The conference, which has been named Uplift, is set to discuss "purpose, performance and human transformation" in today's society.

It is still not known whether Harry and Meghan will attend his father King Charles's coronation in May. Harry himself has admitted the question of his attendance was up in the air.

In an interview for ITV, Harry told Tom Bradby. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

Prince William has been 'devastated' by Harry's claims

Certainly, relations between the couple and the royal family have never been more strained.

Prince William is said to be "devastated" by claims made by his younger brother – including details of a physical fight between the siblings.

