Why Queen Consort Camilla might soon get a different title The King's coronation will take place on 6 May

In less than three months, Charles II will be crowned King with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, by his side.

The historic ceremony will take place in Westminster Abbey on 6 May with a weekend of celebrations set to mark the grand occasion.

On that day, Charles will officially become the monarch with the bestowal of a crown upon his head. His wife Camilla will also be crowned in the service, which is being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

She might also take on a different title following the coronation.

King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla

Camilla is currently the Queen Consort; that title is given to the wife of a reigning king. In contrast, the title Queen is reserved for female rules who have become monarch through the royal line of succession.

Queen Elizabeth expressed her wish for Camilla to be known as Consort before her death in September.

The late Queen expressed her wish for Camilla to become Queen Consort

In a message to mark her 70th anniversary of her monarchy last year, she said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service".

However, it's highly likely that Camilla will be commonly styled as Queen Camilla, with 'Consort' dropped entirely from her title.

The late Queen Mother

The same thing happened to the Queen's late mother before the death of her husband, George VI. She became Queen Elizabeth when George was crowned in 1937; upon his death in 1952 she was known as the Queen Mother – largely to avoid confusion with her daughter, who was by then Queen Elizabeth.

The royal family will be out in force for the King coronation in May – and so too will Camilla's family, including her son Tom Parker Bowles and her daughter Laura Lopes.

Camilla pictured with her two children, Tom and Laura

In contrast to their royal counterparts William and Harry, the siblings maintain a low profile – although Camilla retains a special connection with Tom's ex-wife Sara Buys.

