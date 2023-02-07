Queen Consort Camilla's Valentine's Day plans confirmed The Queen Consort has been married to King Charles for nearly 18 years

Queen Consort Camilla's royal outings for next week have been announced, and they just so happen to fall on Valentine's Day.

Camilla, 75, will carry out a solo trip to the West Midlands next Tuesday, visiting Elmhurst Ballet School to celebrate its 100th anniversary with students, staff and alumni.

The Queen Consort is renowned for her love of dance and even took up the Silver Swan ballet workouts for over 55s during lockdown, as she revealed during a video call with Darcey Bussell...

Camilla will also visit Southwater One Library in Telford, where Her Majesty will thank staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their great contribution to the community.

While the King will not join the Queen Consort on her royal engagements in the West Midlands next week, the pair will take a trip to Milton Keynes together on 16 February, it has been confirmed in the royal diary.

The couple will mark their 18th wedding anniversary in April, just weeks before King Charles III's coronation on 6 May.

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Camilla with the Silver Swans dance group in 2022

According to the palace it will be "a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry".

The service will "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

Sunday 7 May will see a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

Meanwhile, people are also invited to gather for a "coronation big lunch" on Sunday, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

Monday 8 May, which will be a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as "the big help out".

