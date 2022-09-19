Inside Westminster Abbey where Queen's funeral is being held The monarch died aged 96

Her Majesty the Queen died on the 8 September, aged 96, and on Monday her funeral will be held at the historic venue of Westminster Abbey in London – here's everything you need to know about the incredible building.

It will be 260 years since a monarch's funeral has been held at the Abbey, the last being King George II.

The official website explains: "Since 1066, the Abbey has hosted every coronation, and is the final resting place for the great kings, queens, poets, musicians, scientists and politicians of our past."

Westminster Abbey hosts significant royal occasions

What does Westminster Abbey look like inside?

The building has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Site status and the interiors are even grander than its amazing Gothic exterior. The pendant fan vault ceiling is a marvel in itself, and the mixture of black and white tiles and mosaic floors are mesmerising.

The coronation chair stays at the Abbey

Highlights within the walls are the glorious Lady chapel commissioned by King Henry VII, spectacular stained glass window displays, including one by David Hockney, and of course, the iconic royal coronation chair.

What other royal events have been held at Westminster Abbey?

The venue for the Queen's funeral is one of great significance as it has hosted an array of significant royal events.

The Abbey was the place in which, at aged 25, Elizabeth was crowned Queen. An estimated 27 million people in Britain watched the ceremony on TV after the Queen agreed it could be televised.

The Prince and Princess of Wales married at the London venue

The late Queen and her husband Prince Philip said 'I do' at the Abbey in 1947, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate also had their royal wedding within the walls of Westminster Abbey in 2011.

The late Queen's son King Charles III will be the 40th royal to be coronated at the Abbey, which is where royal coronations have occurred for the past 900 years.

