King Charles makes candid confession about food! The monarch held a party at Buckingham Palace this week

King Charles threw open the doors of Buckingham Palace this week in celebration of the contribution East and South-East Asian communities make to Britain.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were in high spirits as they spoke with guests, including Alexa Chung and designer John Rocha, on Wednesday evening.

There were more than 300 people at the reception from across various sectors; including the arts, media, fashion, business, and healthcare – with champagne and canapes served throughout the evening.

Guests gathered in the White Drawing Room, Blue Drawing Room and Picture Gallery to greet their royal hosts, who were joined for the celebration by the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

YouTubers Joshua Carrot and Oliver Kendal, who host the "Korean Englishman" channel centred around sharing South Korean culture and food, said they were "amazed"- the King had heard of them.

Mr Carrot asked the King whether he had ever tried Korean food – prompting a confession about his tolerance of spices.

The YouTuber told PA: "He said he was a big fan of the food. He liked everything unless it was a bit too spicy."

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously described the King as a "foodie".

Speaking to Delish magazine in 2020, he revealed: "I cooked lamb a lot at Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles... he was a foodie, into organic farming before it was even invented.

"He loves wild mushrooms and would take his chefs to Balmoral to show them where the best mushrooms are. We brought them back to Buckingham Palace and they were the most amazing porcini mushrooms."

Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, meanwhile, previously revealed some of the King's culinary 'quirks'.

"[King] Charles doesn't like chocolate, he doesn't like coffee, nor does he like garlic. So we do have to consider these things when we're creating a menu for him," explained Graham.

"Wherever he goes for a banquet, he always takes a few things with him to be placed on his table. He always takes a little silver Maldon sea salt container, and his favourite cushion. You can always spot [King] Charles' place setting at a table, because all his bits and pieces are there."

