Prince William's godson pictured holding hands with supermodel Poppy Delevingne

Prince William's godson, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, 24, was spotted holding hands with supermodel Poppy Delevingne, 36, as they headed out in London on Friday.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the duo enjoyed a leisurely stroll around West London where the sister of Cara Delevingne lives. The pair looked very happy in the photos. Poppy was wrapped up in a camel-hued coat, black beanie hat and a cosy monochrome jumper.

Both of them donned glamorous sunglasses as they were pictured crossing the road on a beautiful street lined with town houses. Prince Constantine was wearing a blue chequered shirt and holding a book.

Prince Constantine posing with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark in 2021

The publication reported that Poppy is still married to her husband of nearly nine years, James Cook, but suggested the couple have "called time on their relationship," after he resigned as director from their company Poppy Delevingne Limited.

Neither Poppy nor james have publicly addressed their alleged break up.

The Prince of Wales has three godchildren in total. Prince Constantine is the eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Prince William at his godson's christening in 1999

His elder sister is Princess Maria-Olympia and his younger brothers are Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis.

At Prince Constantine's baptism in 1999, the young William had his arm held up in a sling after having to have surgery following a rugby injury.

Grace Cutsem stole the show at William and Kate's balcony appearance

He has an additional two godchildren, one being, Grace van Cutsem who made headlines when she was a bridesmaid at William and Prince Kate's wedding in 2011. The then three-year-old stole the show on the royal balcony where she was pictured with her hands over her ears whilst William and Kate kissed in front of the nation.

He is also the godfather to 18-year-old Thomas Pettifer who is the son of William's former nanny Alexandra Pettifer.

