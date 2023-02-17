Princess Kate and Prince William share their favourite ski resort with this celebrity The Prince and Princess of Wales have always been avid skiers…

Whilst the Prince and Princess of Wales have a very full royal calendar that doesn't mean they don't take some time out for an exciting family holiday - but did you know they share the same favourite ski resort as this celebrity?

The royal couple likes to keep the details of their apres getaway private, but thanks to David Walliams we have discovered where they like to go. Talking exclusively to HELLO! last year, the star explained that he wanted to bump into the royals when he was holidaying at a resort Courchevel, in the French Alps.

WATCH: Kate And William's favourite holiday destinations

He said: "We happened to be at the same ski resort and it was only because someone came up to me and said: 'You're the second celebrity I've seen today,' and I was like, 'ok well who's the first?' and he said Prince William, so I knew we'd been at the same place. I was kind of hoping to bump into them.

The royals are fabulous skiers

"With the helmets, they're probably not very recognised so they can just enjoy themselves. It's like famous people with covid masks."

In fact, the children's author revealed that he brought up the missed interaction when he was sat behind them at Wimbledon in 2022.

Whilst the exact resort is yet to be confirmed, it is likely that the destination could have been the Les Trois Vallées, where the Prince and Princess enjoyed their first skiing holiday with Princess George and Princess Charlotte in 2016.x

The royal couple have been skiing with their little ones

The stunning destination is reported to be flooded with A-listers including the likes of the Beckhams, George Clooney, Lionel Richie, Geri Horner and Roman Abramovich.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly posing at their lavish log cabin

The resort boasts a slew of Michelin-starred restaurants, designer boutiques and unparalleled ski conditions - the perfect destination for any celebrity jet-setter.

Courchevel is also where Gordon Ramsay likes to stay when jetting off for some time on the slopes with his wife Tania and their children. The stunning log cabin they frequent is reported to cost £150,000 for a week-long stay, according to the MailOnline.

