8 times the royals have shown acts of kindness See sweet moments from the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and more

In honour of National Random Acts of Kindness Day on 17 February, we're taking a look at all the times the royals have been selfless, be that through a comforting gesture or a warm hug.

One such moment occurred when the Princess of Wales kept her promise when she wore a pink dress to meet little Mila Sneddon in May 2021. Watch the moment they met in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate keeps promise when meeting little girl

The then six-year-old captured Kate's heart after a photograph of the little girl was included as part of the royal's Hold Still project in 2020.

Mila, who underwent chemotherapy for leukaemia, was pictured kissing her home's kitchen window after being separated from her father during the first lockdown.

The Duchess first spoke to Mila over a Zoom call in May 2021, promising the youngster that she would wear a pink dress when they could meet in person. True to her word, Kate wore a bubblegum pink Me+Em dress as the pair met face-to-face at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh later that month.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan has always described herself as a "hugger" and there have been so many touching moments with royal fans over the years, but one that stands out, in particular, was when the Duchess comforted a young woman who came to Windsor to pay her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The Sussexes joined Prince William and Kate outside the castle to thank members of the public for their support and floral tributes.

The Prince of Wales

In January 2021, it was revealed that Prince William had been privately volunteering at a homeless shelter during lockdown.

The royal's patronage, The Passage, shared that the Prince spoke to homeless residents and packed food at the shelter, working alongside volunteers to serve up hot meals for people that had been moved into the emergency accommodation.

Queen Consort Camilla

Richard E. Grant, pictured above with Camilla in 2016, revealed that the future Queen Consort had offered her support to him, following the death of his wife, Joan Washington, in 2021.

Camilla's kind gesture came as she hosted a reception at Clarence House. During the event, the royal put an arm around Richard and said that his late wife would be "looking down" on him.

Following the event, Richard said: "The Duchess knew my wife very well, who died last month. She was talking about her. She was very supportive."

King Charles

In December 2022, it was confirmed that the monarch, who recently visited a food bank in Milton Keynes, had made "a substantial personal donation" to support hundreds of food banks across the UK.

The £1million starting fund - which included Charles' donation - was used to purchase fridges and freezers enabling food banks and community banks to store more food.

The white goods were distributed to local charities, food banks and social pantries identified by the Felix Project in London and across the UK by The Trussell Trust, FareShare and British Asian Trust.

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie volunteered on a number of occasions throughout the pandemic, preparing food for key workers, organising donations at food banks and assisting St John Ambulance at their vaccination centres.

In December 2021, she was pictured serving food and drink during a visit to The Lighthouse community hub in Woking.

Princess Charlotte

During her debut at the Christmas Day 2019 church service in Sandringham, Princess Charlotte melted hearts when she was pictured hugging one woman in a wheelchair, as she greeted members of the public. The then four-year-old royal was given a number of gifts during the walkabout, including an inflatable pink flamingo.

The Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry might just wear the crown for best royal hugger though. One of his most memorable interactions with a fan was in June 2017 when he visited Sydney, Australia. Despite the torrential rain and thunderstorm, which left him drenched to the skin, Harry remained in high spirits and brightened up the day of 98-year-old Daphne Dunne.

The Prince had met Daphne once before in 2015, and was reunited with her again in 2018 during Harry and Meghan's tour of Australasia.

"He kissed me on the other cheek this time," said Daphne in 2017. "He really is a lovely young man and he's warm and genuine."

Sadly, Daphne passed away in 2019 just days after receiving a birthday card from the Sussexes for her 99th birthday.

