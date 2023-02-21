Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands have faced some family upset following their return from a royal tour.

The royal couple and their eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, won over crowds on a jam-packed visit to the Dutch Caribbean islands. The trio were there from 27 January for almost two weeks, returning home on the 9 February.

However, they are now rallying around the King's mother, 85-year-old Princess Beatrix, who had to be admitted to hospital after a skiing accident.

Gert's Royals reports that the Princess broke her wrist on 17 February and had to undergo surgery.

Princess Beatrix has undergone surgery after breaking her wrist

Beatrix, who reigned as Queen of the Netherlands from 1980 until her abdication in 2013, is now recovering at home with her official engagements temporarily cancelled.

Maxima is known to have a good relationship with her mother-in-law. Beatrix famously came to her defence when the question of Maxima's suitability was debated in parliament.

Queen Maxima has a close bond with her mother-in-law

There was previously concern surrounding Maxima's father, Jorge Zorreguieta.

Mr Zorreguieta was the agriculture minister during Argentina's brutal military dictatorship, serving during the country's infamous Dirty War. Though Maxima was a child at the time, the link initially created some controversy.

There was a campaign to have Mr Zorreguieta arrested and put on trial for crimes against humanity if he entered the Netherlands. This has since been dismissed - but there may again be problems if charges are ever brought against him in Argentina.

Maxima and Willem-Alexander on their wedding day

Notably, he did not attend her wedding in 2002 nor the inauguration in April 2013 following Beatrix's abdication.

When questions began to be asked of Maxima's suitability, then-Queen Beatrix publicly gave her the royal seal of approval.

She appeared alongside the new couple on her 63rd birthday and, during a rare public appearance to announce their engagement, the queen described her daughter-in-law as "an intelligent modern woman".

