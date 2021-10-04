Queen Maxima shares adorable photo of the royals' new puppy So cute!

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands have welcomed an adorable new addition to their family, in the form of a puppy.

The royals shared a photo of the tiny pup wearing a pink collar on their social media accounts on Monday, writing: "Today is Animal Day! Meet Mambo, the newest member of the Royal Family!"

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Ariane, 14, are already the proud owners of three Labradors called Luna, Skipper and Nala.

To mark last year's Animal Day, the Dutch royal family shared a sweet photo of their pooches playing with a ball on their royal estate, Landgoed De Horsten, in Wassenaar.

The arrival of the royals' new puppy comes just after Princess Alexia's move to the UK in August.

The royal family's new puppy, Mambo

The teenager is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years. Alexia has also been joined at the college by the heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, 15, who is the eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

The royals also have Labradors called Luna, Skipper and Nala

The Netherlands royal household also confirmed last week that a new book will be released to mark Princess Catharina-Amalia's 18th birthday on 7 December.

Writer, comedian and singer, Claudia de Breij has written a personal book based on her encounters with the heir to the Dutch throne.

The book, which is titled Amalia, will be published by Uitgeverij Pluim in mid-November and will also contain photos from the princess's private archive.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima aren't the only royal dog owners. The Queen is renowned for her love of corgis, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a new puppy last year.

The Duchess of Cornwall owns two rescue pups called Beth and Bluebell, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their Montecito home with adopted dogs, Guy and Pula.

