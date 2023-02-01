Watch: Queen Maxima wows fans with her dance moves on royal tour King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting the Dutch Caribbean with Princess Catharina-Amalia

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands showcased her dance moves on her latest royal tour – and fans are seriously impressed!

The Argentinian-born royal, 51, tapped her feet and swayed her hips as she and her family joined celebrations for a Caribbean festival in Aruba. Check out Maxima's moves in the video below…

WATCH: Queen Maxima wows fans with dance moves on royal tour

Mum-of-three Maxima, wearing a floral dress by Johanna Ortiz and strappy heels, appeared to be in her element at the Bon Bini Festival at Fort Zoutman.

Royal fans quickly took to the comments on Instagram, with one writing: "The Queen really knows how to dance!!" Another said: "Queen Maxima, the Queen of dancing" while a third added: "OMG! Queen Maxima is fabulous. She has got the moves. Fantastic!"

Queen Maxima showcased her dance moves

The queen consort is on a royal tour of the Dutch Caribbean with her husband, King Willem-Alexander, 55, and their eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19. The trio are making stops in Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba during their trip.

It marks future queen Princess Catharina-Amalia's first official royal tour.

The teenager, who is studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam, also joined in the dancing and stunned in a colourful poncho for the evening engagement.

Princess Catharina-Amalia has joined her parents on the tour

The Dutch royal court shared new portraits of three generations of the royal family on Tuesday to mark a special occasion.

King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina-Amalia featured in new images alongside former queen, Princess Beatrix, to mark her 85th birthday.

The Dutch king and queen are also parents to Princess Alexia, 17, and Princess Ariane, 15.

