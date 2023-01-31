Future queen Princess Catharina-Amalia looks so regal in new royal portraits Princess Catharina-Amalia is King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's eldest daughter

Princess Catharina-Amalia appeared in a new family portrait amid her first official royal tour.

The 19-year-old royal was pictured alongside her father, King Willem-Alexander and her grandmother, Princess Beatrix, to mark the former queen's 85th birthday on Tuesday.

Princess Catharina-Amalia donned an elegant tuxedo-style blazer and trousers for the official portraits, accessorising with a delicate gold necklace. Her blonde locks were styled in loose waves, while she kept her makeup natural with a pop of pink lipstick.

Princess Beatrix, who abdicated in 2013, wore a green jacquard coat and pearl jewellery, while her son, King Willem-Alexander, 55, looked smart in a grey suit.

Princess Beatrix and her granddaughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are parents to Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, Princess Alexia, 17, and Princess Ariane, 15.

Catharina-Amalia, who will one day be queen of The Netherlands, is currently carrying out her first official tour of the Dutch Caribbean with her parents, visiting Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The princess is undertaking her first royal tour with her parents

The princess also wore a tiara for the very first time when she attended a gala dinner for Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday in June 2022.

The young royal opted to wear the Dutch Star Button Tiara – the jewels worn by Queen Maxima on her wedding day in 2002 – alongside a beautiful pink caped evening gown.

Since September 2022, Catharina-Amalia has been studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.

Other future female monarchs of Europe include Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

