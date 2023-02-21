WATCH: Princess Kate's funny parenting admission during pancake fail The Princess of Wales is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales made a very relatable parenting admission as she attempted to make pancakes to mark Shrove Tuesday.

Kate, 41, made the quip about her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as she visited Oxford House Nursing Home. Watch her attempt at pancake making and see what she had to say in the video below…

Loading the player...

Before she started, the Princess predicted a culinary mishap, telling the nursing home's head chef, Anna Wright: "I always seem to get my pancakes stuck either in the pan or the ceiling or the floor."

After her false start, Kate managed to successfully flip her pancake in the air to applause from the residents and staff, before pointing at her efforts and saying: "Definitely don't eat that one."

EUROPEAN ROYALS: Truth behind Queen Margrethe of Denmark's eye-watering £620k engagement ring

Kate had a bit of a culinary mishap

Afterwards, Ms Wright said of Kate's effort: "She did a very good job – I think maybe the mixture was a bit thick and she was under quite a bit of pressure.

"She said she will make them for her kids but I'm sure she will make better."

In the past, the Princess has confessed her love of baking with her children, and Kensington Palace even shared a home video of the royal mum with George, Charlotte and Louis as the family made some cupcakes to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Based in Slough, the nursing home looks after up to 34 residents and it also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable local residents to live independently in their own homes.

The Princess met 109-year-old Nora

Kate had earlier spent time with the residents, kneeling down to talk to a number of elderly women, and affectionately held their hands as she chatted.

She met 109-year-old Nora Muchmore, born the year the First World War began, who had a card from the King and Queen Consort nearby congratulating her on her recent birthday – January 7.

When Nora's grandson, John Anderson, told Kate her date of birth, the Princess replied: "That's two days before me – a fellow Capricorn."

LISTEN: Former press secretary reveals how she made history during Prince George's birth

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.